Russia: Giving F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine a ‘colossal risk’

Western countries ‘are still adhering to the escalation scenario’ that risks widening the Ukraine war in Europe, says deputy foreign minister.

Western countries will be running “colossal risks” if they supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, a Russian official says.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko was responding to a question on Saturday about the implications of providing the jets, which Ukraine has been requesting from NATO countries, the TASS news agency reported.

Ukraine has not yet won commitments to deliver the planes, but US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders on Friday that Washington supports joint allied training programmes for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, senior United States officials said.

“We see that Western countries are still adhering to the escalation scenario. It involves colossal risks for themselves,” Grushko was quoted as saying.

“In any case, this will be taken into account in all our plans, and we have all the necessary means to achieve the goals we have set.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has for months called for the supply of advanced fighter jets to support Ukraine’s defences against Russia’s invasion.

But the Ukrainian leader had faced rejection until now from his Western allies who feared providing Ukraine with advanced offensive weapons could be met with an escalation by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the spread of the war in Europe.