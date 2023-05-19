BREAKING,
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to Saudi Arabia

President arrives in the kingdom as Arab leaders hold a regional summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy [File: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP]
Published On 19 May 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a surprise trip to Saudi Arabia, where the Arab League is hosting a summit.

“Beginning my first-ever visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world,”
Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter on Friday.

He said he would discuss “political prisoners in Crimea and temporarily occupied territories, the return of our people, peace formula [and] energy cooperation”.

Saudi Arabia “plays a significant role and we are ready to take our cooperation to a new level”, Zelenskyy added.

This is a breaking story. More to follow

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies