Ukraine’s Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to Saudi Arabia

President arrives in the kingdom as Arab leaders hold a regional summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a surprise trip to Saudi Arabia, where the Arab League is hosting a summit.

“Beginning my first-ever visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world,”

Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter on Friday.

He said he would discuss “political prisoners in Crimea and temporarily occupied territories, the return of our people, peace formula [and] energy cooperation”.

Saudi Arabia “plays a significant role and we are ready to take our cooperation to a new level”, Zelenskyy added.

