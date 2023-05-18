Syria’s Assad arrives in Saudi Arabia in first visit since war

President Bashar al-Assad will be attending the Arab League summit on Friday, a sign of his regional rehabilitation.

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad has arrived in the Saudi port city of Jeddah, according to Al-Arabiya TV and Syrian state television.

Al-Assad will be attending the Arab League summit on Friday after Syria was reinstated to the regional organisation, more than 11 years after its suspension.

Al-Assad and his government were regionally shunned in 2011 for the brutal crackdown on opposition protesters and the subsequent devastating war in Syria.

But the president’s arrival in regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia on Thursday is the latest example of an attempt by the majority of Arab states to now restore ties.

