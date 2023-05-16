Qatar and Bahrain to resume flights on May 25

The Gulf countries announced a restoration of ties in April, resolving a dispute dating back to 2017.

Qatar and Bahrain are resuming flights between the two countries from May 25, in a continuing process of normalising ties.

Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs announced the move on Monday, according to Bahrain’s state news agency.

The resumption of flights between the two is “within the framework of the brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples, and in a manner that achieves the common aspirations of the leaderships and citizens of both countries”, the state agency said.

The Gulf countries announced a restoration of ties last month when their respective foreign delegates met on April 12 at the headquarters of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) General Secretariat in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

In 2017, Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, severed ties and imposed a blockade on Qatar over claims it was too close to Iran and backed hardline groups, allegations Doha has always firmly denied.





The four Arab countries had banned Qatari planes and ships from using their airspace and waters, and cut trade links. In 2021, however, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt resumed these ties, although the UAE and Qatar have yet to open their respective embassies.

Bahrain’s dispute with Qatar centred mostly on the latter’s relationship with Iran and issues along their maritime border.

In January, Bahrain’s crown prince and the Qatari emir had a phone call to discuss their differences, in a move that foreshadowed thawing relations between the two.

The restoration of ties comes amid a number of other efforts to resolve regional disputes, including bringing Syria back into the Arab League, and reviving ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.