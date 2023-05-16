Air raid alerts sound across Ukraine, Kyiv repels aerial attack

At least 10 explosions heard by witnesses in Kyiv as officials say a Russian air attack was under way.

Air raid alerts have sounded across Ukraine and aerial defence systems have shot down objects over the capital Kyiv, officials and local media reported.

It was not immediately known how many objects were shot down over the city in the early hours of Tuesday morning and if it was a missile or a drone attack. There was no immediate information about the extent of the damage and potential casualties.

“Air defence is working on targets,” the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, Andriy Yermak, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app early on Tuesday. He gave no further details.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram channel that explosions were reported in the city’s Solomyanskyi district. He added that debris fell onto the city’s zoo in the Shevchenkivskyi district. In a separate post, Klitschko added that falling debris set ablaze several cars in the Solomyanskyi district.

The Kyiv Independent news outlet reported that air raid alerts were sounding in all regions of the country due to the threat of missile attacks from Russia. Journalists with the news organisation reported hearing at least 10 loud explosions over the capital city in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Kyiv’s military officials said on Telegram that air defence systems were repelling air attacks on the capital.

Witnesses in Kyiv also reported several blasts that sounded like air defence systems destroying objects, the Reuters news agency reported.

