Sudan fighting in its 28th day: A list of key events
Sudan’s warring military factions sign a commitment to respect humanitarian principles in their spiralling conflict.
Published On 12 May 2023
Here is the situation on Friday, May 12, 2023:
Fighting
- After six days of talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sudan’s warring factions committed to protecting civilians and the movement of humanitarian aid, but did not agree to a ceasefire and remain far apart, United States officials said.
- A US State Department statement said the parties would focus on reaching a deal for an effective ceasefire of up to 10 days.
- Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to schedule “subsequent expanded discussions to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities”.
- On Thursday, clashes rocked Halfaya, an entry point to the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.
- Residents reported hearing warplanes circle over Khartoum, Khartoum North, and the adjoining city of Omdurman, but the fighting appeared calmer than the previous day.
We are pleased to announce that representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces signed a Declaration of Commitment recognizing the obligation to facilitate humanitarian action to meet the emergency needs of civilians in Sudan. https://t.co/IocYT7RRr0
— Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) May 12, 2023
Humanitarian situation
- At least 18 humanitarian workers have been killed since the war started on April 15, with many NGOs and United Nations agencies at least temporarily suspending work.
- The UN’s World Food Programme said millions of dollars worth of food was looted in Khartoum.
- The World Health Organization has said more than 600 people have been killed and 5,000 wounded in the fighting. The health ministry said at least 450 people were killed in the western Darfur region.
- According to UN figures, many have fled Khartoum and Darfur, leading to 700,000 people being internally displaced and 150,000 refugees entering neighbouring states.
Diplomacy
- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Twitter the talks and the commitment to protecting civilians were a first step and “other steps will follow”.
- “The most important thing is to adhere to what was agreed upon, and the Kingdom will work until security and stability return to Sudan and its brotherly people,” the Saudi minister said.
- A senior US State Department official said the declaration signed on Friday seeks to improve the flow of humanitarian relief and start restoring water and electricity services.
- Western countries condemned abuses by both sides at a human rights meeting in Geneva, but Sudan’s envoy there said the conflict was “an internal affair”.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies