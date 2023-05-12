Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets two-week bail from Islamabad court

Bail granted to the main opposition leader a day after the country’s top court declared his arrest in a corruption case ‘illegal’.

Islamabad, Pakistan – A Pakistani court has granted a two-week bail to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was arrested on corruption charges earlier this week.

A two-member bench at the Islamabad High Court on Friday granted the bail to the country’s main opposition leader arrested by the country’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was arrested on Tuesday from the premises of the same court.





On Thursday evening, the country’s Supreme Court declared his arrest “unlawful” and instructed the authorities to present Khan before the Islamabad court on Friday.

Khan’s bail plea in the Al-Qadir Trust case was scheduled to be heard on Friday morning. But it was delayed by nearly four hours, with a prayer break in between.

While waiting for the resumption of the hearing, the 70-year-old politician told reporters he was “abducted” from the court premises.

“I was sitting in the high court. They had no reason to arrest me. I was abducted from here. And when I was taken away, only then I was shown the warrant for arrest,” he said.

“Is this the rule of jungle? And the military abducted me. Where is the police? Where is the law? It almost seems like martial law has been declared here.”





Khan’s arrest on Tuesday sparked deadly countrywide protests, which saw his supporters clashing with police and paramilitary forces. Angry crowds in several cities stormed public and private buildings, including military installations, and set many of them on fire.

At least 11 are reported to have killed in this week’s protests and dozens of others were injured. Authorities say they have made more than 2,500 arrests, including top leaders from Khan’s PTI.

In order to restore order, the government deployed the military in capital Islamabad as well as in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces – both strongholds of Khan’s party.

Mobile internet access was down for days across the country to curb the protests while social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were blocked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government on Thursday vowed to rearrest Khan if he was provided relief by the Islamabad court.

“We will arrest him again. If he gets bail from the high court tomorrow [Friday], we will wait for the cancellation of bail and arrest him again,” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a private TV channel.