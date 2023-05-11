Pakistan top court orders NAB to present Imran Khan in an hour

Khan’s arrest by the anti-corruption agency on Tuesday has triggered violent protests across the country.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered that former Prime Minister Imran Khan be presented before the court in an hour, local media reports said.

Khan’s arrest by the anti-corruption agency, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Tuesday has triggered violent protests across the country, prompting the government to call out the army to help restore order.

The top court’s order on Thursday came after his legal team challenged his arrest.

Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested so far and at least five killed after Khan’s supporters clashed with police, attacked military establishments and set other state buildings and assets ablaze, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.

The action against Khan, 70, a cricket hero-turned-politician and Pakistan’s most popular leader according to polls, has aggravated instability in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people that is grappling with a severe economic crisis.

More to follow.