One killed, one arrested at German Mercedes-Benz plant

Police confirm one death and one person has been arrested after a shooting incident at a Mercedes-Benz factory in Sindelfingen.

A deadly shooting incident has left at least one person killed and another wounded at a Mercedes-Benz manufacturing plant in southwestern Germany, according to local police.

“1 dead, 1 seriously injured,” local police said on Twitter on Thursday, adding “there is no longer any danger for the employees in the plant”.

One person was arrested and rescue workers were on the scene at the Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, which assembles the S-Class model, according to a report in the Bild newspaper.

“This morning, shots were fired on the factory premises in Sindelfingen,” a spokesperson for the Stuttgart prosecutor said. “Two persons were injured, one of whom has since died.”

Investigators are working on the assumption that this was the act of a single perpetrator and that no individuals outside the factory were involved, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Mercedes confirmed an incident had taken place at the plant and that it was in touch with the authorities, without elaborating.

“We are in contact with the authorities and are trying to clarify the facts. The safety of the employees comes first,” the company said.

In 2012, a shooting at a factory site for technology firm 3M in the western German town of Hilden left one dead and four injured.