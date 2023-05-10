Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 441
As the war enters its 441st day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 10 May 2023
Here is the situation as it stands on Wednesday, May 10, 2023:
Conflict
- Russia launched about 15 cruise missiles at Ukraine’s capital, the second attack in as many days. Ukraine said its air defence systems shot them all down after air raid alerts were heard across two thirds of the country.
- Russia’s Wagner Group fighters, battling in east Ukraine, have received a “combat order”, warning that if they abandon positions in Bakhmut, they will be considered traitors, said the mercenary force’s head, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
- Arman Soldin, a 32-year-old journalist with the AFP news agency, was killed by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine.
Diplomacy
- In slimmed-down Victory Day celebrations marking the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II, Russian President Vladimir Putin said civilisation was at a “decisive turning point” and claimed that “real war has been unleashed” against Russia.
- Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its displeasure at the participation of the prime minister of Armenia and the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus in Moscow’s Victory Day military parade, “alongside a war criminal” in a statement released on Tuesday.
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who said efforst by the EU and Ukraine to secure a “united Europe” must be as strong as Russia’s desire to “destroy” it.
- UN aid chief Martin Griffiths was on his way to Turkey for a high-level meeting on May 10 and 11 to discuss the Black Sea grain deal, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported.
- The French parliament adopted a resolution calling on the EU to formally label Russian mercenary force Wagner a “terrorist group”.
- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he sees no immediate possibility of talks to end the war in Ukraine as both sides are convinced they can win, according to an interview published by Spanish newspaper El Pais.
- The Eurovision 2023 contest has kicked off in Liverpool, northern England, where acts from 37 countries are competing to win the 67th edition of the musical event. Ukraine was unable to stage the event this year, as the winner usually does, because of Russia’s invasion.
Weapons
- The United States announced a new $1.2b military aid package for Ukraine including air defence systems, ammunition and funds for training, the Pentagon said.
