Israel renews air attacks on Gaza Strip

At least one Palestinian killed and two wounded, according to local media, as attacks continue.

Israeli air attacks have pounded the Gaza Strip for a second straight day, witnesses said.

Local media reported on Wednesday that at least one Palestinian was killed and another one was wounded.

The air raids struck multiple locations across the besieged enclave, including in the south and the north.

Reporting from Gaza City, Al Jazeera’s Youmna El Sayed said some of the sites that were hit were camps belonging to the al-Quds Brigade, the military arm of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

This is a developing story