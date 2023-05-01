Trump lawyer seeks mistrial in rape case against ex-US president

Trump lawyer accuses judge of bias as US writer E Jean Carroll’s civil lawsuit continues into second week in New York.

Donald Trump’s lawyer has requested a mistrial in the rape case against the former United States president, saying the judge overseeing the civil proceedings in New York has ruled in a biased manner against Trump.

In an 18-page letter filed early on Monday in Manhattan federal court, lawyer Joe Tacopina accused US District Judge Lewis Kaplan of being biased against Trump, including in the jury’s presence.

Tacopina said the effect of Kaplan’s rulings “manifests a deeper leaning towards one party over another”, including in comments where the judge “openly expresses favoritism”.

Mistrial requests are rarely granted, but they can serve as the basis for eventual appeals.

Tacopina was also more likely hoping the judge would grant a version of his alternative requests, The Associated Press news agency reported.

In those, Tacopina asked that Kaplan correct the record for any rulings that mischaracterised the evidence or permit Tacopina more latitude in questioning E Jean Carroll, a columnist who has accused Trump of rape.





Carroll sued Trump in November under a New York state law letting sexual assault victims temporarily sue others for attacks that happened even decades ago.

Lawyers for Carroll, 79, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday from the Reuters news agency.

The trial, which began last week, is expected to resume on Monday, with Carroll facing a second day of cross-examination by Tacopina.

Carroll has testified that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in midtown Manhattan, most likely in the spring of 1996.

She said a chance encounter brought the pair together in an episode that was fun and flirtatious until Trump became violent in the dressing room.

Trump, 76, has long denied the alleged rape, that he was at the store with Carroll or that he even knew her beyond fleeting moments when pictures were taken of them in group settings in other years.

Amid a flurry of public denials and insults from Trump that prompted Carroll to add a defamation claim to the lawsuit, Trump has also insisted that Carroll was motivated by political reasons and a desire to sell copies of the 2019 memoir in which she first publicly revealed her rape claims while Trump was still president.

Carroll has testified that she would have kept her accusation secret forever if not for the #MeToo movement, which gained prominence in 2017.

Trump, who is seeking the presidency again in 2024 and is currently the Republican frontrunner, has not attended the trial.

Because the case is civil, Carroll must establish her claims by a preponderance of the evidence – meaning more likely than not – and need not meet the tougher criminal standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

The proceedings are expected to last through the week.