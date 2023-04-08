News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 409

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 409th day, we take a look at the main developments.

A Ukrainian soldier takes off his helmet after incoming shelling on the frontline near Lyman. He is walking away from the camera and holding his helmet in his right hand.
Ukraine says Russia is focusing its offensive in eastern towns and cities including Lyman [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Here is the situation as it stands on Saturday, April 8, 2023:

Diplomacy

  • Secret documents with details of the United States and NATO plans to help prepare Ukraine for a spring offensive against Russia leaked on Twitter and Telegram.
  • Ukrainian presidential official Mykhailo Podolyak said the leaked documents contained “fictitious information” designed to sow doubts about the planned operation.
  • In a meeting with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said any negotiations on peace in Ukraine must be centred on a “new world order” and take into account “Russia’s interests”.
  • Russian investigators have charged Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported, citing an unidentified source.
  • Ukraine has rejected a suggestion from Brazilian President Lula da Silva, who proposed Kyiv give up Crimea to end the war with Russia. Moscow invaded Crimea and annexed it in 2014.

Fighting

  • Russia has seized the west bank of the Bakhmutka River, endangering a key Ukrainian supply route, in its push to secure control of the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, the United Kingdom’s defence ministry said.
  • Ukraine described the situation in Bakhmut as “difficult” but said it was holding out despite Russia’s numerical superiority.
  • Russian is focusing its offensive in the eastern cities and towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka, using air-fired missiles, rocket launchers and weaponised drones to launch multiple attacks, according to Ukraine’s military.

Economics

  • The Russian rouble tumbled to its lowest levels against the dollar and euro in a year amid a foreign currency crunch in Moscow and the sale of Western businesses in Russia.

Weapons

  • Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is planning to visit Canada in the coming weeks to seek supplies of ammunition and armoured vehicles, the Globe and Mail reported.
