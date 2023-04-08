Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 409
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 409th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 8 Apr 2023
Here is the situation as it stands on Saturday, April 8, 2023:
Diplomacy
- Secret documents with details of the United States and NATO plans to help prepare Ukraine for a spring offensive against Russia leaked on Twitter and Telegram.
- Ukrainian presidential official Mykhailo Podolyak said the leaked documents contained “fictitious information” designed to sow doubts about the planned operation.
- In a meeting with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said any negotiations on peace in Ukraine must be centred on a “new world order” and take into account “Russia’s interests”.
- Russian investigators have charged Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported, citing an unidentified source.
- Ukraine has rejected a suggestion from Brazilian President Lula da Silva, who proposed Kyiv give up Crimea to end the war with Russia. Moscow invaded Crimea and annexed it in 2014.
Fighting
- Russia has seized the west bank of the Bakhmutka River, endangering a key Ukrainian supply route, in its push to secure control of the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, the United Kingdom’s defence ministry said.
- Ukraine described the situation in Bakhmut as “difficult” but said it was holding out despite Russia’s numerical superiority.
- Russian is focusing its offensive in the eastern cities and towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka, using air-fired missiles, rocket launchers and weaponised drones to launch multiple attacks, according to Ukraine’s military.
Economics
- The Russian rouble tumbled to its lowest levels against the dollar and euro in a year amid a foreign currency crunch in Moscow and the sale of Western businesses in Russia.
Weapons
- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is planning to visit Canada in the coming weeks to seek supplies of ammunition and armoured vehicles, the Globe and Mail reported.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies