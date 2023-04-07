Two Israeli settlers killed in occupied West Bank shooting

Deadly gun attack was carried out on a vehicle near the illegal Hamra settlement in the northern Jericho governate.

Two people were killed after a gunman opened fire on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank as tensions between Israel and the Palestinians intensify.

The attack targeted a car on Friday near the illegal Israeli settlement of Hamra in the West Bank’s northern Jericho governate.

“A shooting attack was carried out on a vehicle at the Hamra Junction. IDF [Israeli army] soldiers are searching the area,” Israel’s military said.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said two women in their 20s were killed and a third in her 40s was seriously wounded.

The attack came hours after Israeli missile attacks on Lebanon and Gaza.

The medics said they pulled the three unconscious women out of their car, which had apparently crashed after a gunman opened fire at it from a nearby vehicle.

The shooting follows months of heightened violence in the occupied West Bank.

Attacks have surged to record heights there in recent months, with Palestinian health officials reporting the start of 2023 to be the most deadly for Palestinians in at least 20 years.

Nearly 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank since the start of the year. During that time, 16 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

Dangerous new phase

Overnight, meanwhile, Israel’s military launched air attacks on southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip following a spate of reported rocket attacks on the country.

The escalation in tensions comes after Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on successive days this week, firing stun grenades and attacking Palestinians as they gathered for Ramadan prayers.

The Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon – what analysts described as the most serious border violence since Israel’s 2006 war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah group – threatened to push the confrontation into a dangerous new phase.