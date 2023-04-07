One killed, several injured in Tel Aviv attack

A 30-year-old man has been killed and several others have been injured in the incident, authorities say.

At least one person has been killed and several wounded in a suspected attack in Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial hub.

The exact nature of the attack was not immediately clear, but Israel’s Foreign Ministry referred to it as a “terror attack”, a term Israeli officials use for assaults by Palestinians.

Police said a car rammed into a group of people near a popular seaside park on Friday before flipping over.

Israel’s rescue service said a 30-year-old man was killed and added that victims of the attack were foreign tourists without providing details on their nationalities.

Three of the wounded, including a 17-year-old, were moderately injured, while two had light injuries, the rescue service added.

Security forces mobilised

Israel has mobilised police and army reserves after the attack in Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu’s office said.

“The Prime Minister has instructed the Israel Police to mobilise all reserve border police units and has directed the IDF to mobilise additional forces to confront the terror attacks,” a statement from the premier’s office said.

Earlier on Friday, two people were killed and one seriously wounded in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either attack.

The escalation in tensions comes after Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on successive days this week, firing stun grenades and attacking Palestinians as they gathered for Ramadan prayers.

Late on Thursday night, Israeli launched air strikes on Palestinian targets in Lebanon and Gaza that was followed by a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank that killed two Israelis.