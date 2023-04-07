China sanctions Taiwan’s de facto US ambassador over Tsai trip

Hsiao Bi-khim and family members barred from China after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s US visit.

China has announced new sanctions against Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States following Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s high-profile visit to the US.

Hsiao Bi-khim and her family members will be barred from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, while companies connected to Hsiao will not be allowed to work with mainland organisations and individuals, China’s state media reported on Friday.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office announced the sanctions after Tsai, whose Democratic Progressive Party supports a distinct Taiwanese identity separate from mainland China, met with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy in California, prompting condemnation from Beijing.

China claims self-governed Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to reunify the island with the mainland by force if necessary.

Beijing imposed sanctions on Hsiao and several other Taiwanese officials in August after former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island.

Taiwan has forged closer ties with the US under Tsai amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion, although Washington, like most governments, does not officially recognise it as a country.

Taiwan has just 13 remaining diplomatic allies after Honduras last month cut ties in favour of recognising Beijing, which refuses to maintain official relations with any country that recognises Taipei.