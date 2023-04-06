Israel intercepts rocket fire from southern Lebanon: Military

Second rocket was also launched from southern Lebanon, according to local media reports, after Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa.

The Israeli army has said that it has intercepted a rocket fired from Lebanon after Israeli police attacked Palestinians inside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“A rocket was fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory and was successfully intercepted,” an army statement said on Thursday. Warning sirens had sounded in the town of Shlomi and in Moshav Betzet in northern Israel, the army added.

A second rocket attack was also launched from southern Lebanon, followed by a burst of Israeli artillery fire back across the border, two Lebanese security sources told the Reuters news agency.

Media reports also said that a child was injured in the rocket fire, and that Israeli residents are being asked to stay in protected areas.

There was no immediate comment from Lebanon’s army or the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The rocket fire comes amid attacks by Israeli forces on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa this week, which has led to regional condemnation of Israel.

More to follow.