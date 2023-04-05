Husband of SNP’s Sturgeon arrested in financial probe: UK media

Police said Peter Murrell, 58, taken into custody for questioning over the Scottish National Party’s ‘funding’ probe.

The husband of Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon was arrested on Wednesday as part of a police investigation into the finances of their Scottish National Party (SNP), UK media reported.

Peter Murrell, 58, was the SNP’s chief executive until he quit last month.

In a statement, Police Scotland said they had taken a 58-year-old man into custody for questioning over the party’s “funding and finances”. The Guardian and the BBC reported that the man was the husband of the former Scotland leader Sturgeon.

The police investigation is looking at what happened to more than 600,000 pounds ($748,920) raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was supposed to have been ring-fenced for spending on that issue but was missing from party’s filed accounts.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.