US military kills top ISIL leader in raid on Syria: CENTCOM

US Central Command says Khalid Aydd Ahmed al-Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIL attacks in Europe.

The United States says its forces have killed a senior leader of the ISIL (ISIS) group in Syria in a “unilateral strike”.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), in a statement early on Tuesday, identified the man as Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri.

CENTCOM said al-Jabouri “was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure” for the armed group.

His death will “temporarily disrupt the organisation’s ability to plot external attacks,” it added.

The raid that killed al-Jabouri happened on Monday.

CENTCOM said no civilians were killed or injured in the raid.

It gave no further details.