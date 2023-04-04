Six killed, dozens trapped in avalanche in India’s Sikkim state

Thirty people are injured and dozens are missing in major avalanche near a Himalayan resort in northeastern India.

An avalanche in India’s northeastern state of Sikkim has killed at least six people, injured 30 and trapped dozens.

All six of those killed on Tuesday were tourists, and at least 70 people are feared trapped in the snow, rescue officials said.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Gangtok, the capital of the Himalayan state, on the road to Changu Lake, police official Tenzing Loden said.

Survivors were pulled from the snow and taken to hospital for treatment after the avalanche occurred along the Nathu La pass, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. The mountain pass is along the border with China and is a major tourist destination.

The ecologically sensitive Himalayan region, which has been severely affected by global warming, is prone to avalanches. Last year, 27 trainee mountaineers were killed in an avalanche in the northern region of Uttarakhand.

Thousands of tourists every year flock to Sikkim, also known as the “Land of Mystic Splendour”. It is located below Mount Khangchendzonga, the third highest mountain in the world.