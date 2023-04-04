Donald Trump faces 34 criminal charges in historic indictment

Trump, the only former US president to be criminally prosecuted, pleads not guilty in New York arraignment hearing.

Former United States President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty in New York to a string of charges related to a payment made to an adult film star ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump, the first former president to be criminally prosecuted in US history, entered the Manhattan courtroom shortly before 2:30pm (18:30 GMT) on Tuesday to formally hear the charges against him.

The Republican leader, who is seeking re-election in 2024, faces 34 felony charges of falsifying business records linked to the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and denounced the case as a “witch hunt”.

His arraignment came less than a week after a New York grand jury voted to indict the former president in a move that was welcomed by Trump’s critics but set off off widespread criticism from top Republicans.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL – WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America,” Trump posted on social media before his arrival at the Manhattan court.

The case has highlighted deep political divisions in the US and a large police presence was deployed ahead of Tuesday’s hearing amid concerns that violence could break out. Large groups of Trump supporters and detractors joined rival protests near the court.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.