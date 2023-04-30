Ukrainian shelling of Russian village kills two, governor says

Attack on village inside Russian territory follows drone raid on fuel storage facility in Russia-annexed Crimea that destroyed thousands of tonnes of oil.

Two civilians have died as a result of Ukrainian shells hitting a village in Russia’s Bryansk region, the regional governor said according to Russian media.

Shells hit the village of Suzemka, to the east of the frontier between the two countries, Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Bryansk region, said on Sunday, according to the TASS state-owned news agency.

“As a result of the strike inflicted by Ukrainian nationalists, unfortunately, two civilians were killed,” Bogomaz said in a message posted on Telegram.

“According to preliminary data, one residential building was completely destroyed, two more houses were partially destroyed,” he said.

“Emergency services continue to work at the scene.”

Two people were killed as a result of shelling of the village of Suzemka in the Bryansk region by the Ukrainian armed forces, governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote in his Telegram channel:https://t.co/lEtVY7W4yY pic.twitter.com/xRrRLJJqkQ — TASS (@tassagency_en) April 30, 2023

Prior to the deadly attack, the governor had reported that a shell hit a residential building in Suzemka, causing partial damage and injuring one person.

Moscow-installed officials in eastern Ukraine also reported that Ukrainian shelling had killed nine people, including an eight-year-old girl in the city of Donetsk.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, such as Crimea.

The reported attack on the Russian village comes just days after Russia renewed indiscriminate missile attacks on Ukrainian cities that killed 25 people, including children. In addition, a suspected drone attack on Saturday caused a massive fuel storage facility fire in Moscow-annexed Crimea.

A Ukrainian military intelligence official told local media on Saturday that more than 10 fuel storage tanks with a capacity of about 40,000 tonnes of oil — intended for use by Russia’s Black Sea Fleet — were destroyed.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that is now in its second year.