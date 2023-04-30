Al Jazeera Digital wins three top prizes in 2023 Webby Awards

Al Jazeera Digital’s Eat This with Yara and Decoded, hosted by Hollywood actor Amr Waked, have scooped three top prizes in the 27th annual Webby Awards announced on April 25, in New York City.

Eat This with Yara, hosted by journalist Yara Elmjouie, won both a People’s Voice and a Webby jury award in the Food & Drink category. The short documentary series explores the intersection of food and society with a comedic twist and keen eye for social justice. The series, originated by Elmjouie, has scooped numerous awards including Webby, Shorty, James Beard and Capitol Emmys.

Dual-language series Decoded, meantime, scored a Webby People’s Voice in the Science and Education category, winning out against steep competition by BBC Ideas. The series, hosted by actor and musician Amr Waked, explores complex issues, from whether there’s a cure for cancer to what may have been behind US intelligence-led efforts to suppress the groundbreaking ideas and research of inventor Nikola Tesla. Decoded (“Dahaleez” in Arabic) has produced several viral videos and garnered a win in the 2023 Anthem Awards.

“We’re very proud of our digital teams. Their hard work and dedication to craft continue to set a high bar,” said Al Jazeera Director of Digital Innovation and Programming Carlos van Meek. “What’s more, our ability to engage audiences in new and creative ways has helped us reach a new generation of Al Jazeera fans globally.”

The Webbys are considered one of the most prestigious awards in the digital media industry, with jury prizes conferred by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS). Other news organisations, including the Washington Post, BBC, CNN, and ProPublica, also won People’s Voice and Webby jury prizes for their podcast and social media content.

Winners will be feted during a star-studded gala in New York City on May 15.