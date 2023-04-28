Air raid alerts sound throughout Ukraine; multiple regions hit

Explosions reported in central and southern cities including Dnipro and Mykolaiv, according to the Interfax Ukraine news agency.

Air raid sirens have sounded across Ukraine, including in the capital Kyiv, with explosions reported in multiple regions and cities.

There were no immediate reports on the damage or any casualties in Kyiv following the raids in the early hours of Friday morning.

Authorities in the capital said air defence systems were working.

“Woke up to explosions,” a Kyiv resident told Al Jazeera via text message. “It felt like an earthquake.”

Blasts were also heard in Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Poltava in central Ukraine, as well as Mykolaiv in the south, according to the Interfax Ukraine news agency and social media channels.

There were reports on social media that an apartment block in Uman on central Ukraine had been hit by a missile. Video showed smoke and dust billowing from a collapsed corner of the building with piles of rubble on the ground beneath.

The raids are the first large-scale air attacks on Ukraine in months, and come as Kyiv prepares for a major counteroffensive to retake territory in the country’s east and south that is occupied by the Russians.

The attacks also follow a landmark phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first between the two leaders since Moscow began its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

China is trying to position itself as a peacemaker between the two countries.

“China always stands on the side of peace and China’s core position is to promote peace via talks,” the state-run Global Times quoted Xi as saying during the call.

China unveiled its 12-point peace plan on Ukraine – calling for de-escalation and an eventual ceasefire – on the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.