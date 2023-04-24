Sudan fighting in its 10th day: A list of key events
Battles raging in Sudan have sparked operations to evacuate foreign citizens and embassy staff by road, air and sea.
Published On 24 Apr 2023
Here is the situation on Monday, April 24, 2023:
Fighting
- According to local reports, Monday started as a quiet day in Khartoum as foreign countries rushed to evacuate their nationals.
- Battles have raged in the western region of Darfur, where the aid group Doctors Without Borders said their medics in the city of El Fasher have been “overwhelmed” by the number of patients with gunshot wounds, many of them children.
- In other fighting, the army said it repelled an attack by the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group on Kober Prison in Khartoum, where Sudan’s longtime ruler, Omar al-Bashir, and former officials in his movement have been held since his 2019 ouster.
Civilians and casualties
- More than 420 people have been killed and thousands wounded since fighting broke out on April 15, according to UN figures.
- Some hospitals have been shelled and others ransacked, forcing more than two-thirds of these medical facilities in Khartoum and neighbouring states “out of service”, the doctors union said.
- The US Agency for International Development said it is ramping up assistance to people caught between the warring factions.
- Sudan experienced a “near-total collapse” of internet and phone service Sunday, according to the monitoring service NetBlocks.
Diplomacy
- Sweden said all its embassy staff in Khartoum, their families and an unspecified number of other Swedes have been evacuated to nearby Djibouti.
- A German air force plane with 101 people evacuated from Sudan landed in Berlin.
A Dutch military plane with evacuees flew from Sudan to Jordan. Dutch nationals and people of other nationalities were onboard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Switzerland closed its embassy in Khartoum and evacuated staff and their families, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter.
- The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said 436 citizens have been evacuated by land. It previously said more than 10,000 Egyptians live in the neighbouring country.
- Other foreign countries preparing evacuations include South Korea and Japan, which have deployed forces to nearby countries.
- India said it had two air force planes “on standby” in Saudi Arabia and a navy ship had arrived in Port Sudan but any evacuations “would depend on the security situation”, according to a Ministry of External Affairs statement.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies