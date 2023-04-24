Fox News parts ways with influential host Tucker Carlson

No reason given for abrupt departure of right-wing commentator, who has been a top host in US cable news.

Fox News has abruptly parted ways with influential right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson, the company announced without providing a reason for his departure.

Fox News Media thanked Carlson in a statement on Monday, saying that he had already hosted his final show last week.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the statement said. “Mr Carlson’s last program was Friday, April 21.”

Carlson had been one of the most-watched hosts in US cable news. His show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, will be replaced by an interim programme “Fox News Tonight”, which will be hosted by “rotating Fox News personalities”, the company said.

One of the few critics of US aid to Ukraine in the mainstream media, Carlson’s views are emblematic of the right-wing populism championed by former President Donald Trump.





The TV host has faced accusations of racism over his anti-immigrant comments and promotion of the so-called “great replacement” theory. Carlson regularly argued that Democrats are looking to bring new immigrants into the country to help their electoral chances.

Fox’s announcement comes less than a week after the company reached a $787m settlement with election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems, which had accused the news network of defamation over airing claims that its machines were involved in fraud in the 2020 presidential vote.

After the settlement, Fox – which had said it was merely reporting on newsworthy comments by then-President Trump – acknowledged the court’s “rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false” but stopped short of admitting wrongdoing.

Only one of the 20 claims on Fox that Dominion said were defamatory were aired on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Carlson has been at Fox News since 2009. His first major TV job was in the early 2000s as a co-host of a CNN debate show called Crossfire, where he represented right-wing views.

Some right-wing politicians and commentators voiced support for Carlson on Monday. “You’re free & uncensored,” former Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake said in a tweet addressing Carlson.

The best decision I ever made was leaving Fox. Good for you, @TuckerCarlson. You’re free & uncensored! pic.twitter.com/ZsUwnGAZ7M — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 24, 2023

Separately on Monday, veteran TV host Don Lemon also announced that he was informed through his agent that had been terminated by CNN.

“I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon said in a statement.

“At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue doing the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”