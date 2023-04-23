Sudan fighting in its ninth day: Here is a list of key events

Here is the situation on Sunday, April 23, 2023:

Fighting

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan, speaking from the capital, said that after a brief lull in hostilities overnight, heavy fighting resumed this morning, with plumes of smoke seen rising above the Khartoum skyline.

Residents in the city of Omdurman, the capital’s northwestern twin, also report heavy shelling and air raids.





Civilians and casualties

The UN says more than 400 people have been killed and more than 3,500 injured in the fighting.

Thousands of people are fleeing Khartoum as well as Darfur and seeking refuge in neighbouring Chad.

Widespread food, water and electricity shortages continue.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors and Sudan’s Doctors Union have estimated that 70 percent, or 39 out of 59 hospitals, in Khartoum and nearby states have closed.

Reports of the worst violence have come from Darfur. A UN update on Saturday said looters had taken at least 10 World Food Programme vehicles and six other food trucks after overrunning the agency’s offices and warehouses in Nyala, south Darfur.

Medecins Sans Frontieres appealed for safe passage. “We need ports of entry where we can bring specialist trauma staff and medical supplies,” said Abdalla Hussein, Sudan operations manager for the medical charity.

More than 150 students from the International University of Africa in Khartoum have arrived in Gadarif in the southeast so that they can be evacuated to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, according to government sources.

In the city of Darduk, north of Khartoum, people have been rallying to call for an end to hostilities overnight.

Internet connectivity is nearly entirely down in Sudan, according to the organisation NetBlocks.

Diplomacy