Pakistan foreign minister to attend SCO meet in India: Ministry

Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting in India next month, says the Pakistani ministry.

The SCO is a regional political and security bloc whose members include Russia, China, India and Pakistan.

The foreign ministers meeting will be held on May 4 and May 5 in the western Indian coastal state of Goa, reports said.

Pakistan foreign office’s spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch said Bhutto-Zardari will be attending the SCO meet at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Dr S Jaishankar, according to a report by Pakistan’s Dawn website.

“Our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities,” Baloch said.

“Pakistan continues to participate in SCO meetings in keeping with our longstanding commitment to SCO.”





If Bhutto-Zardari visits India, it will be the first by a Pakistani foreign minister in nearly 12 years.

Relations between the two countries worsened since India’s Hindu nationalist government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 scrapped the partial autonomy of Indian-administered Kashmir, the country’s only Muslim-majority region.

The Himalayan territory of Kashmir is claimed in full by the two South Asian nuclear powers, but each only governs parts of it.

Since 1947 when India gained independence from the British and Pakistan was formed after a bloody partition, the neighbours have fought two of their three full-scale wars over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

An armed rebellion against New Delhi’s rule started in Indian-administered Kashmir in the late 1980s.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of backing the Kashmiri rebels fighting either for an independent nation or its merger with Pakistan.

Islamabad denies the allegations, saying it only provides diplomatic support to the region’s struggle for the right to self-determination.