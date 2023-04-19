Sudan fighting enters day 5: What to know
As fighting rages in Khartoum and other cities in Sudan, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 19 Apr 2023
Here is the situation on Wednesday, April 19, 2023:
Fighting
- On Wednesday, air raids and artillery attacks hammered Sudan’s capital after the failure of a US-brokered ceasefire between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
- Continuous bombardments were heard in central Khartoum around the defence ministry and the airport.
- Reporting from Merowe Airport, Al Jazeera’s Osama Sid Ahmed said the army has gained full control over the airport.
- “The army said that air raids it used on the airport were key in driving out Rapid Support Forces (RPF) forces, forcing them to retreat south towards al-Multaqa … 100km away,” Ahmed said.
- The army has accused the “rebel militia” RSF of breaking the ceasefire and continuing “skirmishes around the army headquarters and the airport”.
- The RSF accused the army of “committing violations” and breaching the ceasefire by launching “sporadic attacks” on its forces.
Civilians and casualties
- Widespread power and water outages caused by the fighting have left residents struggling in the final days of Ramadan and put most hospitals out of service.
- Thousands have begun leaving their homes in the capital, some in cars and others on foot, including women and children.
- Al Jazeera’s Osama Sid Ahmed said the northern town of Merowe is trying “catch its breath and resume daily life” after the fierce clashes that had torn through it since Saturday.
- The Sudan Doctors’ Union has said at least 30 people have been killed since the agreed-upon start time for the ceasefire – 6pm (16:00 GMT) on Tuesday.
- The Health Ministry says at least 270 people have been killed and nearly 2,000 wounded since the fighting started on Saturday.
Diplomacy
- Foreign powers have been pushing for a ceasefire to allow residents trapped by the fighting to obtain desperately needed relief and supplies.
- UN agencies say that many of their programmes across the vast country have been suspended.
- Japan said its defence ministry had begun the “necessary preparations” to evacuate some 60 of its nationals from Sudan, including embassy staff.
- According to local media reports, India is also coordinating with other countries and international organisations to guarantee the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan.
- Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday he has been in touch with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and has discussed the continuing unrest.
Spoke to Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, HH @FaisalbinFarhan just now.
Appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation. Will remain in close touch.
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 18, 2023
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies