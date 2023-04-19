News

Sudan fighting enters day 5: What to know

As fighting rages in Khartoum and other cities in Sudan, we take a look at the main developments.

Published On 19 Apr 2023

Here is the situation on Wednesday, April 19, 2023:

Fighting

  • On Wednesday, air raids and artillery attacks hammered Sudan’s capital after the failure of a US-brokered ceasefire between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
  • Continuous bombardments were heard in central Khartoum around the defence ministry and the airport.
  • Reporting from Merowe Airport, Al Jazeera’s Osama Sid Ahmed said the army has gained full control over the airport.
  • “The army said that air raids it used on the airport were key in driving out Rapid Support Forces (RPF) forces, forcing them to retreat south towards al-Multaqa … 100km away,” Ahmed said.
  • The army has accused the “rebel militia” RSF of breaking the ceasefire and continuing “skirmishes around the army headquarters and the airport”.
  • The RSF accused the army of “committing violations” and breaching the ceasefire by launching “sporadic attacks” on its forces.

Civilians and casualties

  • Widespread power and water outages caused by the fighting have left residents struggling in the final days of Ramadan and put most hospitals out of service.
  • Thousands have begun leaving their homes in the capital, some in cars and others on foot, including women and children.
  • Al Jazeera’s Osama Sid Ahmed said the northern town of Merowe is trying “catch its breath and resume daily life” after the fierce clashes that had torn through it since Saturday.
  • The Sudan Doctors’ Union has said at least 30 people have been killed since the agreed-upon start time for the ceasefire – 6pm (16:00 GMT) on Tuesday.
  • The Health Ministry says at least 270 people have been killed and nearly 2,000 wounded since the fighting started on Saturday.

Diplomacy

  • Foreign powers have been pushing for a ceasefire to allow residents trapped by the fighting to obtain desperately needed relief and supplies.
  • UN agencies say that many of their programmes across the vast country have been suspended.
  • Japan said its defence ministry had begun the “necessary preparations” to evacuate some 60 of its nationals from Sudan, including embassy staff.
  • According to local media reports, India is also coordinating with other countries and international organisations to guarantee the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan.
  • Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday he has been in touch with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and has discussed the continuing unrest.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies