Huge landslide in northwest Pakistan kills two, buries vehicles

At least two dead and several others wounded as landslide hits an area near Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Islamabad, Pakistan – A huge landslide in northwestern Pakistan has killed at least two people, wounded eight others and buried several vehicles, according to officials.

The landslide occurred early on Tuesday near Torkham, a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“Rescue officials were informed of a landslide before dawn near Torkham border after rain and thunderstorm, which buried many trucks and containers,” Bilal Faizi, spokesman for the Rescue 1122 service in the province, told Al Jazeera.

“We have so far recovered two dead people while there were eight injured, of which four have been sent to hospital,” he added.

Faizi said authorities have launched a search operation to look for people trapped under the landslide. He said there could be more than 20 vehicles, including large trucks, under the rubble.

“This is not a small landslide that can be cleaned up quickly. We have more than 60 people working here to remove the rubble. It’s like an entire mountain has collapsed,” he said.

The Torkham crossing was closed for more than a week in February this year due to tensions between Pakistani and Afghanistani authorities following clashes along the border.

More to follow.