Syrian FM makes first visit to Saudi Arabia since 2011

Visit the latest sign of a move towards a restoration of relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia, as Assad comes in from the cold.

Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad has arrived for an visit to Saudi Arabia, as ties between Damascus and Riyadh grow, and a restoration of relations between the two Arab countries becomes increasingly likely.

Mekdad arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday having been invited by the Saudi foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, both Saudi and Syrian state media reported.

The visit is the first by a Syrian foreign minister to Saudi Arabia since 2011, when the war in Syria began.

Saudi Arabia supported the Syrian opposition, but ties have thawed in recent months.

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad has largely defeated the opposition with Russian and Iranian backing.

Saudi Arabia will host a meeting of regional foreign ministers on Friday to discuss the return of Syria to the Arab League.

