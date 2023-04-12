Myanmar military confirms air raid that killed dozens in Sagaing

Spokesman says some of the dead were anti-coup fighters in uniform but there could be ‘some people in civilian clothes’.

Myanmar’s military has admitted carrying out an air attack on a community hall in the central Sagaing region that reportedly killed at least 50 people, including women and schoolchildren performing dances.

Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for the military, confirmed the raid late on Tuesday, saying security forces attacked an opening ceremony for the office of an alleged militia group opposed to their rule in Pa Zi Gyi village.

He told the AFP news agency that some of the dead were anti-coup fighters in uniform but “there could be some people with civilian clothes”.

He went on to blame mines planted by the militias – known as the People’s Defence Forces (PDFs) – for some of the deaths.

Witnesses told local media the attack took place early on Tuesday morning, with fighter jets dropping bombs on the community hall. Helicopter gunships followed shortly after, shooting at survivors at the scene and hampering rescue efforts.

“Many people including children were killed and the casualties may exceed more than 50 people,” U Nay Zin Latt, a former legislator for the region, told the Irrawaddy news website.

Ko Aung, a resident of Pa Zi Gyi who arrived at the scene shortly after the attack, said he was “petrified” by the sight of bodies spread on the ground. “Motorbikes were burning and the house was also completely destroyed by the bombardment. People were crying as they were looking for their relatives,” he said.

Ko Aung told Irrawaddy that he lost relatives in the attack, and that he had to take cover under a concrete bridge when the Mi-35 helicopters arrived in the skies and started shooting at the people on the ground.





Some media reports put the toll at more than 100, but Al Jazeera was not able to verify the figure. If confirmed, the attack on Pa Zi Gyi would be the deadliest in the country since the military toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in a coup in February 2021.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Tuesday’s attack, calling “for those responsible to be held accountable”. He also appealed for those wounded to be allowed urgent medical treatment and access to assistance.

UN Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk also said he was “horrified” by the attack, condemning the military’s “blatant disregard for rules of international law” that call for the protection of civilians.

“There are reasonable grounds to believe that the military and its affiliated militias are responsible for an extremely broad range of human rights violations and abuses since 1 February 2021, some of which may constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes,” Turk added.

The United States also expressed “deep concern”.

It noted that the assault followed report of another air raid in northern Chin state that killed at least nine people, and said “these violent attacks further underscore the regime’s disregard for human life and its responsibility for the dire political and humanitarian crisis in Burma following the February 2021 coup”. Burma is the country’s former name.

Myanmar has been plunged into chaos since the military’s power grab and its crackdown on peaceful protesters demonstrating against its rule. The UN and rights groups say soldiers in Myanmar have engaged in thousands of indiscriminate killings, arbitrary arrests, torture and set fire to thousands of homes in villages opposed to military rule – offences they say could amount to war crimes.

The violence prompted the National Unity Government (NUG), a parallel administration set up by deposed legislators, to call for a “people’s uprising” against the military. PDF militias have since sprung up across Myanmar, effectively denying the military control over vast swathes of the country and preventing it from consolidating its coup.

At least 1.2 million people have been displaced from their homes in the fighting, according to the UN.

Several Western nations, including the US, the United Kingdom and countries in the European Union have imposed sanctions against Myanmar’s military, including on the aviation fuel sector in a bid to limit air attacks.

In addition to the raid on Pa Zi Gyi, the military also launched an attack on a music concert in northern Kachin state last October, killing at least 50 people.

Amnesty International on Tuesday again called for the suspension of all jet fuel to Myanmar.

“Unlawful air attacks killing and injuring civilians and destroying homes are a trademark of the Myanmar military, which goes to despicable lengths to crush resistance and instill fear in the population. Myanmar’s civilians bear the brunt of these sickening tactics,” said Montse Ferrer, Amnesty’s business and human rights researcher.

“The relentless air attacks across Myanmar highlight the urgent need to suspend the import of aviation fuel. Amnesty reiterates its calls on all states and businesses to stop shipments that may end up in the hands of the Myanmar Air Force,” she said.

“This supply chain fuels violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes, and it must be disrupted in order to save lives.”