Four killed in ‘firing incident’ at India military station

At least four killed in what the Indian Army calls a ‘firing incident’ inside a military station in the western state of Punjab.

A “firing incident” has killed four people at a military station in the Indian border state of Punjab, the army said, adding that a search operation was ongoing.

“Station quick-reaction teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed,” the army said in a statement early on Wednesday.

“Search operations are in progress. Further details being ascertained,” it said.

#WATCH | Visuals from outside Bathinda Military Station where four casualties have been reported in firing inside the station in Punjab; search operation underway pic.twitter.com/jgaaGVIdMS — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

An unknown number of shooters were still at large at the Bathinda military station and had ammunition on them, a defence source told the Reuters news agency, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter.

The incident took place at 4:35am (2305 GMT), the statement said.

The military station, located about six hours north of capital New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base.

More details awaited.