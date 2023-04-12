Four killed in ‘firing incident’ at India military station
A “firing incident” has killed four people at a military station in the Indian border state of Punjab, the army said, adding that a search operation was ongoing.
“Station quick-reaction teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed,” the army said in a statement early on Wednesday.
“Search operations are in progress. Further details being ascertained,” it said.
#WATCH | Visuals from outside Bathinda Military Station where four casualties have been reported in firing inside the station in Punjab; search operation underway pic.twitter.com/jgaaGVIdMS
— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023
An unknown number of shooters were still at large at the Bathinda military station and had ammunition on them, a defence source told the Reuters news agency, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter.
The incident took place at 4:35am (2305 GMT), the statement said.
The military station, located about six hours north of capital New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base.
More details awaited.