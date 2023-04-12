DEVELOPING STORY,
Four killed in ‘firing incident’ at India military station

At least four killed in what the Indian Army calls a ‘firing incident’ inside a military station in the western state of Punjab.

Indian army soldier
An unknown number of shooters were still at large at Bathinda military station in Punjab state [File: Channi Anand/AP]
Published On 12 Apr 2023
A “firing incident” has killed four people at a military station in the Indian border state of Punjab, the army said, adding that a search operation was ongoing.

“Station quick-reaction teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed,” the army said in a statement early on Wednesday.

“Search operations are in progress. Further details being ascertained,” it said.

An unknown number of shooters were still at large at the Bathinda military station and had ammunition on them, a defence source told the Reuters news agency, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter.

The incident took place at 4:35am (2305 GMT), the statement said.

The military station, located about six hours north of capital New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base.

More details awaited.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies