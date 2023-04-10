‘Multiple casualties’ in shooting in Louisville, Kentucky: police

Police confirm reports of ‘an active aggressor’ in city near the Louisville Slugger Field, a baseball stadium.

Police have said there are “multiple casualties” in a shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky with officers converging on the scene.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) urged the public to stay out of the area on East Main Street, near Slugger Field.

Video from the scene showed officers and ambulances in the street, and police confirmed reports of an “active aggressor” at the site.

“LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Governor Andy Beshear tweeted.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI said it was also sending agents to the scene.

FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of this morning's shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners. https://t.co/4QfXtKplf0 — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 10, 2023

This is a breaking story. More to follow.