‘Multiple casualties’ in shooting in Louisville, Kentucky: police

Police confirm reports of ‘an active aggressor’ in city near the Louisville Slugger Field, a baseball stadium.

Published On 10 Apr 2023

Police have said there are “multiple casualties” in a shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky with officers converging on the scene.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) urged the public to stay out of the area on East Main Street, near Slugger Field.

Video from the scene showed officers and ambulances in the street, and police confirmed reports of an “active aggressor” at the site.

“LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Governor Andy Beshear tweeted.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI said it was also sending agents to the scene.

 This is a breaking story. More to follow.

