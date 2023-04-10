At least four people killed and six injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, police said.

At least four people have been killed and six injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Monday, police said.

Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters that, so far, four deaths had been confirmed and the target was a police vehicle.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.