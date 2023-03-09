Israeli emergency services say three injured in Tel Aviv shooting

Israeli police said the assailant has been ‘neutralised’ after he opened fire near a café on Ben Gurion Street.

At least three people have been wounded in a shooting in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv and are being treated by emergency services, Israel’s ambulance service has said, as television footage showed large numbers of police and medical workers at the scene.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said the shooting took place next to a café on the corner of Dizengoff Street and Ben Gurion Street, The Times of Israel reported.

MDA said the injured – including one in critical condition – were taken to the Ichilov Hospital in the city.

Israeli police said the assailant had been “neutralised” but provided no details about the circumstances of the shooting, which it said could be “a terrorist attack”.

The incident came amid widespread protests against the government’s planned overhaul of the judicial system and heightened tension in the occupied West Bank.

Rallies have been held since early January, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government took aim at the Supreme Court.

Protesters oppose legislation that would limit the Supreme Court’s powers to rule against the legislature and the executive, while giving legislators decisive powers in appointing judges.

In light of the attack, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai called on anti-government protesters throughout the city to clear the streets in order to allow police to secure the area, The Times of Israel reported.

Israeli settler-related violence targeting Palestinians has skyrocketed since Netanyahu came back to power at the helm of a right-wing coalition that seeks to expand illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and pursue other anti-Palestinian policies.