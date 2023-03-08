Where to watch the Oscars’ 2023-nominated films online

Some of the nominated films are still in cinemas, but many are also available online to stream now.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12.

Replete with spellbinding multiverses, Everything Everywhere All at Once has topped the Oscar nominations with 11 nominations.

Here’s where you can find many of the movies vying for glory.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The A24-produced indie Everything Everywhere All at Once has been a huge success and crowd-pleaser since it came out last year.

The film is nominated for Best Picture, and Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis received nods for their performances.

Yeoh, Quan and Hsu carry a mind-bending multiverse story about a Chinese American family’s disconnection and how they find each other again through the existence of other versions of themselves.

The film is available for streaming on Paramount+ with a Showtime add-on.

"Please, be kind. Especially when we don't know what's going on." 💌 Everything has led to this. pic.twitter.com/1Nr1UEtqGG — Everything Everywhere (@allatoncemovie) February 27, 2023

The Banshees of Inisherin

Nine nominations. It can be streamed on HBO Max and Amazon and rented on YouTube.

Securing a best picture nomination and nods for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin tells a tale of the ebbs and flows of the friendship between Farrell’s Pádraic and Gleeson’s Colm while highlighting haunting Irish landscapes.

#BansheesMovie has been nominated for NINE Academy Awards including BEST PICTURE, BEST DIRECTOR Martin McDonagh, BEST ACTOR Colin Farrell, BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, and BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kerry Condon! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/xjyN0Gzzqc — The Banshees of Inisherin (@Banshees_Movie) January 24, 2023

All Quiet on the Western Front

Nine nominations. Netflix.

All Quiet on the Western Front, an unflinching German-language adaptation of a classic anti-war novel about life and death in the WWI trenches, is nominated for best picture and a slew of other Oscars.

ROAD TO THE OSCARS: @allquietmovie has been nominated for nine Oscars this year, including best picture. Journey back to 1929 and dive into the history of @allquietmovie ahead of this Sunday’s show.https://t.co/dzW5tbfIok — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) March 7, 2023

Elvis

Eight nominations. HBO Max.

In Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s vision transforms the relatively unknown former child actor Austin Butler into the King.

The unconventional biopic tells the life of Elvis Presley from the perspective of his former manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. Butler snagged a best actor nomination, and the film received a nod for best picture and director.

“Each set piece had something different to say narratively, and we tried to reflect that in the cutting.” – Matt Villa#ElvisMovie’s Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond are nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Film Editing. pic.twitter.com/i4U1hdo65H — Elvis Movie (@ElvisMovie) March 7, 2023

The Fabelmans

Eight nominations. Rent and purchase on Apple TV, YouTube and Amazon.

Steven Spielberg’s most personal film yet documents the joys and ultimate perils that fragment the Fabelman family forever. In a love letter to film and his family, Spielberg allows viewers to see behind his passion for film and his search for the meaning of family and life.

Spielberg is nominated for best director and his film is nominated for best picture, while Michelle Williams is up for best actress.

Steven Spielberg's #TheFabelmans has been nominated for 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director, is NOW YOURS TO OWN on Digital and Blu-ray with Exclusive Bonus Content https://t.co/SH2wFV0l97 pic.twitter.com/gGiflPrPr6 — The Fabelmans (@thefabelmans) February 17, 2023

Tar

Seven nominations. Rent and purchase on Amazon and Apple TV, and it is streaming on Peacock.

Cate Blanchett plays a renowned conductor, Lydia Tar. As the titular character, she is cunning, talented and on too high of a pedestal to fall — but she does. Tár, nominated for best picture and actress, deals with the dichotomy between power and art and takes on the culture wars dominating politics and popular discourse.

Top Gun: Maverick

Six nominations. Paramount+ and Amazon.

Thirty-six years after the original Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick is nominated for best picture. Tom Cruise reprises his role as Maverick, taking on a leadership and mentor role for supporting cast members Miles Teller and Glen Powell.

Experience the power of #TopGun: Maverick, now nominated for 6 Academy Awards including Best Picture. pic.twitter.com/aYwd6SfMQc — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) March 6, 2023

Avatar: The Way of Water

Four nominations. Still in cinemas.

After a 13-year wait, Avatar: The Way of Water delves into the journey of original Avatar main character Jake Sully’s family through adversity and loss. Director James Cameron builds a spiritual and visually compelling world in this sequel that stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña.

#AvatarTheWayOfWater is the #1 movie in the nation, 7 weeks in a row 💙 Experience it only in theaters and get tickets now: https://t.co/9NiFEIHBie pic.twitter.com/e2nawHyAET — Avatar (@officialavatar) January 29, 2023

Triangle of Sadness

Four nominations. Hulu, available to rent on YouTube, Apple TV and Amazon.

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund has created a prickly social satire examining race, wealth, social class and inequality, and secured a best director nomination in the process.

It stars the late Charlbi Dean and Harris Dickinson as a model/influencer couple who end up on a sponsored yacht trip with other wealthy guests. Chaos ensues when the yacht gets stuck in a storm and the guests end up on a deserted island. The film later focuses on maid-turned-ringleader Abigail, played by Dolly De Leon.

The film is nominated for best picture.

Can you catch a fish with Oscar bait? #VoteforSadness pic.twitter.com/WAuKRSd6eR — NEON (@neonrated) March 6, 2023

The Whale

Three nominations. Purchase on YouTube and Amazon.

Brendan Fraser receives a best actor nod for his portrayal of Charlie, the 600-pound central character of The Whale.

Charlie is a father, an English teacher and has terminal health issues that give him a life expectancy of a week. In that week, he attempts to bond with his estranged daughter.

The film is based on and adapted from the off-Broadway play by Samuel D Hunter and also earned a best supporting actress nod for Hong Chau.

Babylon

Three nominations. Paramount+.

From La La Land director Damien Chazelle comes a journey into 1920s Hollywood hedonism and a drug-fuelled fever dream of the bygone cinematic era. The film stars Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and newcomer Diego Calva in a three-hour story about filmmaking at a crucial time for American cinema.

A score for the ages. 🎶🎺

From Academy Award-nominated composer Justin Hurwitz, experience the #BabylonMovie original score. pic.twitter.com/gSYBFdrDwG — Babylon (@babylonmovie) March 7, 2023

Women Talking

Two nominations. Digital purchase on YouTube.

Director Sarah Polley weaves the story of pervasive sexual assault plaguing the women in a Mennonite community. Women Talking is an adaptation of a 2018 book by Miriam Toews.

It stars Claire Foy, Rooney Mara and Frances McDormand.

Black Panter: Wakanda Forever

Best supporting actress nominee. Disney+.

Angela Bassett has been nominated for best supporting actress in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a superhero movie made following the death of Chadwick Boseman.

She becomes the first actor nominated for a Marvel role. Director Ryan Coogler’s film allows the audience to grieve the character T’Challa and Boseman.

Causeway

Best supporting actor nominee. Apple TV+.

Brian Tyree Henry snags a best supporting actor nod in Causeway, a drama starring Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence.

The film homes in on the relationship between a military engineer (Lawrence) recovering from the effects of a severe brain injury and an auto repair shop mechanic (Henry) living with the guilt and the physical after-effects of a car accident.

Blonde

Best actress nominee. Netflix.

Ana de Armas receives her first nod for best actress for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the adaption of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel, Blonde. The film is not quite a biopic of the late movie star’s life. It is more of a bruising narrative told from the perspective of director Andrew Dominik.

Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe. Blonde premieres September 28. pic.twitter.com/jpyvzRKXqv — Netflix (@netflix) August 24, 2022

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best adapted screenplay nominee. Netflix.

The sequel to director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery features the return of Daniel Craig’s southern twang-heavy detective Benoit Blanc.

The twisty whodunnit does what the original did best: Allow problematic and murderous rich people to measure their egos and decipher which one is a killer.

It’s a dangerous thing to mistake speaking without thought for speaking the truth. Watch this exclusive script-to-screen from #GlassOnion: A Knives Out Mystery. pic.twitter.com/t0XXaVSPwd — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) January 7, 2023

Aftersun

Best actor nominee. Rent on Amazon and YouTube.

Writer-director Charlotte Wells illustrates the bond between a father-daughter duo portrayed by first-time Oscar nominee Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio. Aftersun touches on the pivotal moments in an adolescent life when the world feels so big, but childlike wonder starts to fade when the reality of life peeks through the cracks.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best animated film nominee. Netflix.

The decades-old child’s tale Pinocchio gets retold through the lens of Guillermo Del Toro’s dark mind. This is not the Disney version of Pinocchio — in Del Toro’s still musical version, themes of fascism are explored.

The cast includes Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton and Ewan McGregor and it is nominated for best animated film.

The wooden boy with the borrowed soul. 🦋 Congratulations to the filmmakers and team behind @RealGDT’s #PinocchioMovie on their Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature! #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/MWyyuouv8G — Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (@pinocchiomovie) January 24, 2023

EO

Best international feature nominee. Digital rental on Apple TV and Vudu.

EO is the story of a circus donkey who is taken from his owner and begins a long, spiritual journey through the modern Polish and Italian countryside, encountering humans both kind and cruel. It is a love letter to animals, directed by Jerzy Skolimowski.

Polish film #EO is now streaming on @PrimeVideoIN The film was Poland's official entry to the #Oscars2023 and was nominated for Best International Feature Film#EOMovie also won the Jury Prize at #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/fHb8gVKCa8 — BINGED (@Binged_) March 7, 2023

Argentina, 1985

Best international feature nominee. Amazon Prime Video.

Argentina,1985 establishes the 1985 Trial of the Juntas, a historic moment for Argentina that helped launch the country’s democratic future after seven years of military dictatorship. Director Santiago Mitre shaped the classic political thriller into a story about preserving history and the years it takes to receive justice.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Best documentary feature nominee. Still only in limited cinemas.

American photographer Nan Goldin’s life’s work is told throughout All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, and it’s not just about photography. Directed by Laura Poitras, this documentary dives into Goldin’s political activism and how the sticky web of the Sackler family’s philanthropic interests in the art world intersected with their pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma, which has faced a barrage of lawsuits alleging that it helped cause an opioid addiction and overdose crisis.

The film is nominated for best documentary feature.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Best animated film nominee. Digital purchase on Amazon, Apple TV and YouTube and is available to stream on Paramount+ and Hulu for those who have a Showtime subscription.

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is a feature-length, stop-motion animation film based on the YouTube shorts made by Jenny Slate, who voices Marcel in a high-pitched octave, and director Dean Fleischer Camp.

The experience of being small, cute and unassuming is the heart of the film about a mollusk.

Tiny shell. Big screen.@A24 presents #MarcelTheShell, a film by Dean Fleischer-Camp, starring @JennySlate. Arrives in theaters June 24 🐚 pic.twitter.com/3htbQuhZqz — Marcel The Shell with Shoes On (@marcelthemovie) April 5, 2022

Turning Red

Best animated film nominee. Disney+.

Turning Red is the first Pixar movie directed solely by a woman. Helmed by Domee Shi, who also made the Oscar-winning short, Bao, the animated film is a coming-of-age tale about a Chinese Canadian eighth-grader who turns into a big, fluffy red panda – a walking metaphor for growing young womanhood.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of Disney and Pixar’s #TurningRed for their Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/V7DDIWngjU — Disney and Pixar's Turning Red (@PixarTurningRed) January 24, 2023

RRR

Best original song. Netflix.

SS Rajamouli’s three-hour maximalist action epic RRR is one of India’s most expensive – and top-grossing – films of all time.

It pairs two of Tollywood’s biggest stars, NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan, as revolutionaries fighting against the British colonialists in 1920.