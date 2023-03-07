Qatar’s emir names new PM, carries out cabinet reshuffle

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani named by the emir as the country’s new prime minister.

Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as the country’s new prime minister following the resignation of Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz Al Thani.

Sheikh Mohammed served as Qatar’s foreign minister since 2016 and was the public face of Qatar as it navigated a three-and-a-half-year blockade by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

Sheikh Khalid was appointed PM in January 2020 after having been head of the Amiri Diwan, the emir’s office.

He had worked in the gas industry and was educated in the United States before going on to work for Sheikh Tamim when he was the crown prince.

The emir’s office also announced the appointment of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani as interior minister.

Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari and Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi were reappointed in the cabinet reshuffle, the first since Qatar hosted the 2022 football World Cup.

The emir also restructured the board of sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, appointing central bank Governor Sheikh Bandar Bin Mohammed Bin Saoud al-Thani as chairman to replace Sheikh Mohammed, the emir’s office said.

In October 2021, Qatar held its first legislative council election for two-thirds of the advisory Shura Council.

The Shura Council has legislative authority and approves general state policies and the budget but has no say in the setting of defence, internal security, economic and investment policy for the wealthy gas producer, which bans political parties.