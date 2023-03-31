Stampede at food distribution centre kills 11 in Pakistan

Several others injured after people panicked and pushed each other to collect food in Karachi, officials say.

A stampede at a Ramadan food distribution centre in Pakistan’s southern city of Karachi has killed at least 11 people, all women and children, according to police and rescue officials.

Several others were also injured in the incident on Friday, which happened when hundreds of people panicked and started pushing each other to collect food outside a factory. Some of them fell into a nearby drain, local police official Mughees Hashmi said.

Local media reported that the 11 killed included eight women and three children.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is from the southern Sindh province of which the port city Karachi is the capital, ordered authorities to investigate what caused the incident.

It is the deadliest stampede at Ramadan food distribution points since the start of the Muslim holy month of fasting last week.

With the latest incident, the death toll from stampedes at free food centres across the country has risen to at least 19 since the start of Ramadan.

Cash-strapped Pakistan faces one of the worst economic crises of its history, with millions of people struggling to put food on the table amid a deepening cost of living crisis.

Large crowds of people have been gathering at distribution centres since the government launched an initiative last week to give free flour among low-income families to ease the impact of record-breaking inflation and soaring poverty during Ramadan.

Struggling to keep the economy afloat, the government has been desperate to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resume a $6.5bn loan programme that has been essentially suspended since last November.

The IMF has put forward a set of demands for the release of a $1.1bn instalment that includes the liberalisation of the exchange rate, the removal of subsidies in various sectors and raising taxes.