Canadian police say six bodies found near Quebec border with US

Authorities have launched an investigation following the discovery of six bodies in a marshy area of Quebec near Canada’s border with New York state.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service said late on Thursday they were awaiting the results of post-mortem and toxicology tests to determine the cause of death.

They said they were still trying to identify the dead and their status in Canada. It wasn’t immediately known if they were refugees trying to cross the border.

“The first body was located around 5:00pm in a marsh area in Tsi Snaihne, Akwesasne, Quebec,” police said in a statement on social media. “There is no threat to the public at this time.”

Last month, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police reported a recent increase in undocumented entries through their lands and waterways. The statement said some refugees required hospitalisation.

In January the force noted people involved in human smuggling had attempted to use shorelines along the Saint Lawrence River in the area.

Last week, US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a plan to close a loophole in an immigration agreement that allowed thousands of asylum seekers moving between the two countries along a back road linking New York state to Quebec.

The deal closing an illegal border crossing point about 105km (66 miles) east of Akwesasne took effect on Saturday.