Former US President Trump faces charges in New York

Trump, accused of paying hush money to a porn star, is the first former US president to be criminally prosecuted.

Former United States President Donald Trump faces charges in relation to a New York investigation into an alleged hush money payment made to a porn star ahead of the 2016 presidential election, The New York Times first reported.

After weeks of speculation, a New York grand jury voted on Thursday to indict Trump, the newspaper said, making him the first former president to face criminal prosecution in US history.

The specific charges are not yet known and the indictment will likely be announced in the coming days, the Times said.

A lawyer for Trump said on Thursday he’s been told that the former president was indicted, The Associated Press also reported, without elaborating further.

The New York investigation centres on a $130,000 payment that Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the waning days of the former president’s 2016 campaign.

Trump said earlier this month that he expected to be arrested in relation to the case. He called on his supporters to protest in a fiery social media post that raised concerns about potential violence – especially in light of the January 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.