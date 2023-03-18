Police raid Khan’s house as ex-Pakistan PM heads to court

Police seal parts of Islamabad and deploy thousands of officers for the court hearing on corruption charges.

Pakistan police have entered the Lahore property of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, officials from his political party said, as he made his way to the capital, Islamabad, for a court appearance.

The move on Saturday followed days of standoff and intense clashes between police and his supporters around the property, where police had attempted to arrest Khan on Tuesday.

Khan said in a tweet that his wife was at the property. He was appearing in court after expressing fear of arrest.

In Islamabad, police sealed parts of the capital and deployed thousands of police officers for the court hearing on corruption charges after he evaded arrest for a week amid violent clashes.

Residents near the city’s judicial complex have been asked to stay indoors, political activities and gatherings have been banned and cars were being checked before entering the capital.

“We have deployed heavy security to make there is no threat to his life,” Islamabad police chief Akbar Nasir said ahead of the hearing.

Meanwhile, Khan said he has formed a committee to lead his party if he is arrested.

“I have made a committee which will obviously take decisions once – if – I’m inside” jail, the 70-year-old said in an interview in his Lahore home before heading to Islamabad. He said there were 94 cases against him.

