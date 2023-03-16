Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in latest Jenin raid

Death toll announced by the Palestinian health ministry after latest Israeli raid in occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces have killed at least three Palestinians and wounded five others during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health.

There were “three martyrs from occupation [Israeli] bullets in Jenin,” a ministry statement said on Thursday.

The raid – the latest since Israel intensified such operations in the West Bank last year – was carried out by undercover Israeli forces “who broke into downtown Jenin”, the Palestinian state news agency Wafa quoted the ministry as saying.

The Israeli army said that “security forces are currently operating in the Jenin refugee camp”.

More to follow …