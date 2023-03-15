Israel army says it killed suspected bomber ‘coming from Lebanon’

Statement by army says man killed on Monday was believed to had crossed into Israel from Lebanon.

The Israeli army says it killed a suspect behind a blast at a junction in northern Israel.

The incident happened on Monday but it was made public by the army on Wednesday.

In a statement, the army said an initial inquiry suggested that the man had crossed into northern Israel from Lebanon.

“An explosive device was detonated adjacent to the Megiddo Junction on Monday, severely injuring an Israeli civilian,” the Israeli army said on Twitter. “During searches in northern Israel, security forces neutralized a terrorist armed with an explosive belt & multiple weapons in a vehicle,” it added.

“The possible involvement of the Hezbollah terrorist army is under review.”

There was no immediate comment from the Lebanese group.

Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan, reporting from occupied East Jerusalem, said this was potentially “a very serious incident” that prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cut short a trip to Germany.

“It’s a very serious security breach for [Israel],” he said. “We rarely see people crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel.”

More to follow …