A roundup of international reaction to the diplomatic rapprochement between the two regional powers after seven years of tensions.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to restore diplomatic ties after seven years of tensions, which threatened stability and security in the Middle East.

After days of talks hosted by China, the two regional powers agreed on Friday to reopen their embassies and missions in the next two months.

Below is a roundup of international reaction to the statement issued by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia. This story will be updated as more reactions come in.

China

The restoration of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia is “major good news” in the current turbulent world and a “victory” for dialogue and peace, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited top diplomat Wang Yi as saying.

China will continue to play a constructive role in global hot spots and demonstrate its “responsibility” as a leading nation, Wang said.

United States

A White House National Security Council spokesperson said the US was aware of reports that the two countries had resumed diplomatic relations but referred further details to Washington’s ally Riyadh.

“Generally speaking, we welcome any efforts to help end the war in Yemen and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency. “De-escalation and diplomacy together with deterrence are key pillars of the policy President [Joe] Biden outlined during his visit to the region last year.”

Iraq

Iraq, which had hosted several rounds of reconciliation talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran since 2021, welcomed the agreement.

“A new page has been opened in diplomatic relations between the two countries,” said a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

United Arab Emirates

Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the UAE, also welcomed the agreement and hailed China’s role in reaching it.

“The UAE believes in the importance of positive communication and dialogue among the countries of the region towards consolidating the concepts of good neighborliness and starting from a common ground to build a more stable future for all,” he wrote on Twitter.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels

The chief negotiator for Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement said diplomatic ties between countries in the Middle East are needed.

“The region needs the resumption of normal ties between its countries for the Islamic nation to reclaim its lost security as a result of foreign interference,” Mohammed Abdulsalam said.

Yemen has been split by an eight-year war pitting the Houthis against a factious coalition supporting Yemen’s government. It is led by Saudi Arabia and includes southern forces backed by the UAE.

Oman

Oman welcomed the joint communique on the resumption of diplomatic ties between Riyadh and Tehran, its Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

China, Saudi Arabia and Iran thanked Oman for hosting previous talks.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Lebanon’s powerful armed group Hezbollah, said the resumption of ties between its backer Iran and longtime rival Saudi Arabia was a “good development”.