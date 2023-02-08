Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to meet PM Sunak in first wartime trip to UK

The Ukrainian president to meet Rishi Sunak in the first wartime foreign trip to the UK, according to British prime minister’s office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his first trip to the UK since Russia’s invasion last February, according to the UK prime minister’s office.

Zelenskyy will visit Ukrainian troops currently training in Britain and address the British parliament, the statement said on Wednesday.

Sunak’s office announced plans to expand training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to sea and air – including fighter jet pilots and marines – and accelerate the supply of military equipment.

“President Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries,” Sunak said in the statement.

News of Zelenskyy’s first wartime visit to the UK comes after the EU said it had invited the Ukrainian leader to Brussels.

