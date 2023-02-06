Timeline: World’s deadliest earthquakes since 2000

From Haiti to Turkey, quakes have wreaked havoc. Here is a list of the deadliest tremors since 2000.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing thousands of people.

Here is a list of the world’s deadliest earthquakes since 2000:

June 22, 2022: In Afghanistan, more than 1,100 people die in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake.

August 14, 2021: In Haiti, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake kills more than 2,200 people.

September 28, 2018: A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits Indonesia, killing more than 4,300 people.

August 24, 2016: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake in central Italy kills more than 300 people.

April 25, 2015: In Nepal, more than 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

August 3, 2014: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake near Wenping in southern China’s Yunnan province kills more than 700 people.

September 24, 2013: A magnitude 7.7 quake strikes southwest Pakistan, killing more than 800 people.

March 11, 2011: A magnitude 9 quake off the northeast coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing more than 20,000 people.

February 27, 2010: A magnitude 8.8 quake shakes Chile, generating a tsunami and killing 524 people.

January 12, 2010: In Haiti, 316,000 people die in a magnitude 7 quake, according to government estimates.

September 30, 2009: More than 1,100 people die when a magnitude 7.5 quake hits southern Sumatra in Indonesia.

April 6, 2009: A magnitude 6.3 quake kills more than 300 people in and around L’Aquila, Italy.

May 12, 2008: A magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichuan in China, resulting in more than 87,500 deaths.

August 15, 2007: A magnitude 8 earthquake near the coast of central Peru kills more than 500 people.

May 26, 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits the Indonesian island of Java.

October 8, 2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills more than 80,000 people in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

March 28, 2005: A magnitude 8.6 quake in northern Sumatra in Indonesia kills about 1,300 people.

December 26, 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggers a tsunami across the Indian Ocean, killing 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

December 26, 2003: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southeastern Iran, resulting in 50,000 deaths.

May 21, 2003: More than 2,200 people are killed in a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Algeria.

March 25, 2002: About 1,000 people are killed in a magnitude 6.1 quake in northern Afghanistan.

January 26, 2001: A magnitude 7.7 quake strikes Gujarat, India, killing 20,000 people.