Dozens of countries and organisations have offered to assist rescue efforts in southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 1,000 people.

Below is a list of the international mobilisation and offers of assistance since the quake in the early hours of Monday. It will be updated accordingly.

European Union

Ten search-and-rescue teams from eight European Union countries have been mobilised to help first responders in Turkey, the

European Commission said in a statement.

The units come from Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania. Italy and Hungary have also offered to send teams to Turkey, the Commission wrote.

In the wake of the earthquake in #Turkey this morning, we have activated the #EUCivilProtectionMechanism. The EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre is coordinating the deployment of rescue teams from Europe. Teams from the #Netherlands & #Romania are already on their way. — Janez Lenarčič (@JanezLenarcic) February 6, 2023

Germany

A spokesperson for the German government said his country would contribute to the swift delivery of aid.

Greece

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, prime minister of Greece, offered condolences and support to Turkey, saying his country was mobilising its resources and will assist immediately.

India

The Indian government said two teams from its National Disaster Response Force comprising 100 personnel with specially trained canine squads and equipment were ready to be flown to the disaster area for search-and-rescue operations.

Medical teams were also being readied, and relief material was being sent in coordination with the Turkish authorities.

Iran

Foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani expressed “condolences and deep sympathy” to the quake-hit countries and expressed readiness to help the victims.

Hailing Iran’s “good relationship” with both countries, Kanaani said: “If there is a need for the presence of relief and health institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the earthquake-affected areas, we will fulfil our moral responsibility.”

He described the offer of help as a “moral, human and Islamic responsibility”.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said all authorities had been instructed to make immediate preparations to provide medical and search-and-rescue assistance.

Defence minister Yoav Gallant said Israel’s security forces are ready to provide any assistance needed, while foreign minister Eli Cohen added that a swift aid programme was being prepared.

Poland

Poland will send rescue group HUSAR, consisting of 76 firefighters and eight rescue dogs, Interior and Administration Minister Mariusz Kamiński said.

Qatar

The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, expressed his condolences in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

State news agency QNA said the emir expressed Qatar’s support for the “sisterly” country “in mitigating the serious humanitarian repercussions left by the earthquake”.

Spain

Spanish urban rescue teams are preparing to travel to Turkey, Spain’s interior ministry said, and officials from the defence ministry and other departments were coordinating to send the crews immediately to Turkey.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences and offered assistance.

“Please accept my deep condolences on the numerous human casualties and large-scale destruction … in your country,” Putin said.

“We are ready to provide the necessary assistance in this regard,” he added.

Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to send support.

On Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote: “I express my sincere condolences to President Erdogan, the Turkish people and the families of the victims of the earthquake in the southeast of Turkey.

“I wish a speedy recovery to all the victims. We will stand by the Turkish people in this difficult time. Ready to provide the necessary assistance to overcome the consequences of the disaster.”

WHO

The United Nations’ World Health Organization chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said emergency medical teams had been activated to provide essential health care for the injured and most vulnerable.

United States

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the US is “profoundly concerned” about the incident.

“I have been in touch with Turkish officials to relay that we stand ready to provide any & all needed assistance. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye,” Sullivan said on Twitter, using Turkey’s official name.