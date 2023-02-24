News|Russia-Ukraine war

UN tells Russia to leave Ukraine: How did countries vote?

A country breakdown of the UN General Assembly vote that demanded Moscow withdraw its troops and end the fighting.

The UN General Assembly chamber with screens showing 141 in favour of the resolution, 7 against and 32 abstentions.
Opposition to the war in Ukraine remains strong among United Nations member states [Mike Segar/Reuters]
Published On 24 Feb 2023

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has again condemned Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, calling for  Moscow’s immediate withdrawal and an end to the fighting.

A year since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion, which he has called a “special military operation”, 141 countries backed the resolution calling for a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace” in Ukraine. Thirty-two countries abstained from voting, while seven countries, including Russia, voted against.

Here is a breakdown of how each country voted in the UNGA in New York City on Thursday:

For (141):

A: Afghanistan, Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Austria

B: Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria

C: Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Canada, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia

D: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominican Republic

E: Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia

F: Fiji, Finland, France

G: The Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Guyana

H: Haiti, Honduras, Hungary

I: Iceland, Indonesia, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy

J: Jamaica, Japan, Jordan

K: Kenya, Kiribati, Kuwait

L: Latvia, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg

M: Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar

N: Nauru, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway

O: Oman

P: Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal

Q: Qatar

R: Republic of Korea (South Korea), Republic of Moldova, Romania, Rwanda

S: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Sudan, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland

T: Thailand, East Timor, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Tuvalu, Turkey

U: Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay

V: Vanuatu

Y: Yemen

Z: Zambia

Against (7):

B: Belarus

D: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea)

E: Eritrea

M: Mali

N: Nicaragua

R: Russia

S: Syria

Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya after the vote on the resolution. He is listening to a colleague and looks glum.
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya reacts after the UNGA adopted the resolution. Six countries voted with Russia against the resolution [Mike Segar/Reuterpo

Abstained (32):

A: Algeria, Angola, Armenia

B: Bangladesh, Bolivia, Burundi

C: Central African Republic, China, Republic of Congo, Cuba

E: El Salvador, Ethiopia

G: Gabon, Guinea

I: India, Iran

K: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan

L: Laos

M: Mongolia, Mozambique

N: Namibia

P: Pakistan

S: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan

T: Tajikistan, Togo

U: Uganda, Uzbekistan

V: Vietnam

Z: Zimbabwe

Source: Al Jazeera