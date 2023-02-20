Trip by US president comes days before one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

United States President Joe Biden has arrived in Kyiv, in an unannounced visit days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden’s trip on Monday was the first to Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into the neighbouring country on February 24, 2022.

Biden said he was in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy “and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity”, according to a White House statement.

“When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong,” the statement quoted Biden as saying.

Biden said he would announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and air surveillance radars.

“Later this week, we will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine,” the statement added.

More to follow…